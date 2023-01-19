PAX, WV (WVNS) – A Fayette County man was sentenced to up to fifteen years in prison for running from law enforcement with Methamphetamine.

On January 13, 2023, Jamie E. Clay, age 37, of Pax, West Virginia, was sentenced by Judge Thomas H. Ewing to one to fifteen years in prison for the felony offense of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and 1 year in prison for the misdemeanor offense of fleeing from an officer on foot.

According to court documents, in October, 2021, Fayette County deputies were searching for a wanted person in the Carlisle area of Fayette County when they spotted Clay and other individuals appearing to be engaging in a drug transaction. When deputies approached, Clay ran away. When Clay was captured, he was searched and had nearly 20 grams of what the West Virginia State Police lab later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

The Defendant pled guilty to the preceding felonies on June 13, 2022. The Judge ordered the sentences to be served concurrently, meaning Clay must serve one year in prison before being eligible for parole.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.