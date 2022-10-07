WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide case in York, Pennsylvania they said in a press release Friday.

Police were executing a search warrant on an unrelated matter in the 1300 block of McColloch Street Thursday morning. After making entry, officers located 39-year-old Kenneth Ray of York, Pa. inside. Officers discovered he was wanted for homicide, aggravated assault, and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Kenneth Ray

Ray was taken into police custody without incident and transported to the Northern Regional Jail pending an extradition hearing.

A second person, Rashun Rafael Suncar, 36, of Wheeling was also arrested on two outstanding federal drug trafficking charges. He also was taken to the Northern Regional Jail.

Rashun Rafael Suncar

Stay with 59News for updates.