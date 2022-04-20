SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A man who was once a person of interest in a Fayette County shooting is now wanted for attempted murder.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley provided an update to the investigation into the shooting. Arrest warrants were gathered this morning, April 20, 2022, for Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr. for the felony charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding.

According to investigators, Reynolds Jr. reportedly shot Amanda Miller, 31, of Mount Hope. She was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center where she remains in critical condition. No other details have been released at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Detectives Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with any information on the incident or on the location of Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr. is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. They can also be contacted through their Facebook page.

Stick with 59News while we continue to provide updates on the investigation.