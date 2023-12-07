BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Pocahontas County man pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime.

42-year-old Jose Dominguez, of Snowshoe, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court statements and documents, law enforcement officers held a traffic stop of a car on August 29, 2022, in Beckley that was driven by Dominguez. While performing the traffic stop, a police K-9 alerted to there being controlled substances in the car. In the drivers side floorboard of the car, officers found an open bag of methamphetamine.

Dominguez revealed that he was in possession of around 659 grams of methamphetamine that the officers found, and that he had collected the controlled substance and planned to distribute it in Southern West Virginia.

Dominguez’s sentencing is scheduled for March 29, 2024, and he faces up to 20 years in prison, a minimum of probation, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson thanked the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for their work on the investigation. The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit includes officers from the Beckley Police Department, West Virginia State Police, and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.