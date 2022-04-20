MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) – A Marlinton woman was arrested in Oak Hill, and prosecuted in Fayette County for possession of both Heroin and Fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

On July 26, 2021, Chasity C. Bowyer, age 30 of Marlinton, West Virginia was found unresponsive in the parking lot of a store in Oak Hill, West Virginia. Oak Hill police Department responded to the scene. After searching car, Oak Hill Police found multiple controlled substances, $1,781 in US currency, and other items related to the sale of controlled substances. Lab testing confirmed that the controlled substances she was carrying contained heroin and fentanyl.

On April 19, 2022, Bowyer was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr., to two to ten years for the felony crime of possession of heroin and fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Bowyer pleaded guilty to the charge on February 25, 2022.

She will spend a minimum of two years in prison before she is eligible for parole.