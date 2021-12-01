Police arrest four people in McDowell County after search warrant executed

JOLO, WV (WVNS) — Four people are facing drug charges after McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant in the Jolo area.

On Monday, November 30, with assistance from the WV State Police and DNR Police, deputies served a search warrant on a home in Jolo. During the search, four arrests were made.

Dillon Bales

  • Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances
  • Felony conspiracy 
  • Prohibited person in possession of a firearm 
  • *Fish and Game violations were turned over to WV DNR Police

Kaitlyn Mullins

  • Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance
  • Felony conspiracy

Teresa Collins

  • Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance

Clint Stacey

  • Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances

