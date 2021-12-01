Police arrest four people in McDowell County after search warrant executed

JOLO, WV (WVNS) — Four people are facing drug charges after McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant in the Jolo area.
On Monday, November 30, with assistance from the WV State Police and DNR Police, deputies served a search warrant on a home in Jolo. During the search, four arrests were made.
Dillon Bales
- Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance
- Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances
- Felony conspiracy
- Prohibited person in possession of a firearm
- *Fish and Game violations were turned over to WV DNR Police
Kaitlyn Mullins
- Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance
- Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance
- Felony conspiracy
Teresa Collins
- Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance
Clint Stacey
- Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance
- Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances