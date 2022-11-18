BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On November 17, 2022, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reported they responded to a shooting at a home that left one injured.

Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s responded to a home in Lower Sandlick Rd. after getting a call that a shooting had taken place. When they arrived on the scene they found Joshua Morgan with a single gunshot wound and transported him to a hospital for his injuries.

Deputies said took the suspect of the shooting in, Jordan Morgan, where he was charged with Malicious Wounding and Wanton Endangerment.