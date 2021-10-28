Police searching for man wanted in connection to stolen tractor trailer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man wanted in connection to a stolen tractor trailer out of Virginia.

Police said his I.D. was found inside the truck identifying him as Justin Geddings from North Carolina. He was last seen in the area of Airport Road in Beaver.

The Sheriff’s Department posted on their Facebook page that Geddings may still be in the Beaver area. Anyone who has seen him, or knows about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.