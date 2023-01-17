BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On January 17, 2023, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit seized nearly $90,000 in drugs and guns after a pair of arrests.

Two suspects are still on the loose.

Assisted by Special Response Teams from both the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley Raleigh-County Drug and Violent Crime Unit made three search warrants at Willbrian Apartments located at 510 Ewart Avenue in Beckley and a search warrant at a home in the 6000 Block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley.

After searching the homes, 422 grams of Marijuana, 407 grams of Methamphetamine, 299 grams of Fentanyl, 47 grams of Crack Cocaine, $1740.00 USD, two AR-15 rifles, and four handguns were seized. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is $89,070.00.

Justin Stoumile, 26, of Beckley was arrested and charged with one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Emmanuel Stoumile, 37, of Beckley was arrested and charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Fentanyl).

Two suspects remain at-large and are wanted by the Beckley Raleigh-County : Raymond Stoumile, 36, of Beckley is wanted on five counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine). Harold Wilson, 33, of Beckley is wanted on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Fentanyl).

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the two remaining suspects is asked to contact The Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the CrimeStoppers of WV P3 Tips App.