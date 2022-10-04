FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County announced on October 4, 2022, a Fayette man has been sentenced to prison for a federal drug charge.

Shawn A. Kuhn, 53, of Fairview, was sentenced to one to fifteen years for the felony crime of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Kuhn pled guilty to this offense on July 14, 2022.

On October 5, 2021, Kuhn’s vehicle was pulled over for defective equipment on U.S. Route 19 in Fayetteville. The driver of the vehicle and Mr. Kuhn gave officers conflicting information during the traffic stop and a K9 officer was requested to search the vehicle. During the search, officers recovered a quantity of methamphetamine, a handgun, and other suspected controlled substances.