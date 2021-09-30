Princeton PD looking to hire new officers

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Those looking to go into law enforcement have the opportunity to do so in Mercer County.

The Princeton Police Department is accepting applications. While they are looking for an entry-level patrol officer, they do have a signing bonus for certified officers.

Applications are available for pick up at Princeton City Hall, the city of Princeton website, and the Princeton PD Facebook page.

Chief Tim Gray said they are experiencing a nationwide shortage of officers. He said for that reason, they will hire as many officers as they can.

“At this point in time, we are looking. We don’t have a cutoff, if you are interested in applying here, fill out the application and we will see where you fall on the list,” said Chief Gray.

Applications will be accepted about two or three days before testing, but they have not set a date for testing at this time.