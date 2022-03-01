PRINCETON, W.V. (WVNS) – On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Princeton Police Department responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in the area of the Kee Street playground.

Once on scene, officers found a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the stomach. The victim was immediately taken to Princeton Community Hospital to be treated for his injuries. According to the Princeton Police Department, the victim has already been treated and released from the hospital.

Police said the shots were allegedly fired from a car that later drove away. No other information about the suspect or the vehicle used is known.

Princeton Police Department is currently looking for any information related to the crime. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to reach out to the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.