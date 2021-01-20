Rainelle man pleads guilty to sexual assault charge

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — 8/15/2018 4:48 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A sexual assault case from Rainelle back in 2017 leads to a guilty plea. On Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, Andrew Bostic, 19, of Rainelle was sentenced to serve two, one to five year terms in the state penitentiary.

Bostic pleaded guilty on two counts of third degree sexual assault. The victim in the case was a 12-year-old girl. The crimes happened in March 2017.

Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney, Patrick Via, said Bostic will be allowed to discharge his sentence by completing the program for youthful offenders at the Anthony Correctional Center. He will have to go through sex offender treatment as a part of the program.

The judge also imposed 25 years of intensive sex offender supervision upon Bostic’s release from prison. Bostic did not speak at his sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department with help from the Child and Youth Advocacy Center.