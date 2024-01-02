BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested in Raleigh County after a K-9 search revealed a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Derek Wayne Hamilton, 50, of Beckley was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance after a traffic stop in Macarthur, WV. At approximately 2:20a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Cpl. Talley conducted a traffic stop for Hamilton. During the traffic stop, a K-9 unit was deployed and found Hamilton was concealing 27.6 grams, approximately 270 doses, of suspected methamphetamine and 14 grams, approximately 140 doses, of suspected fentanyl.

Hamilton was arrested for two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. Hamilton was placed in Southern Regional Jail where he will wait for arraignment.