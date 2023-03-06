SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office report an arrest was made after responding to shots fired on a Shady Spring home earlier in February.

On February 21, 2023, Sgt. Johnson with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to a destruction of property complaint. Upon arrival, Johnson noticed damage to the outside of the home consistent with bullet holes.

Johnson reported three bullet holes: one in the front door and two others found in the wall of a bedroom located to the left of the living room. The round used to create the hole in the front door traveled the length of the home and exited through the back. The other two holes went through the first bedroom and into a child’s room where if they child had been present in bed, they would’ve been reportedly shot in the head.

While investigating Johnson discovered there had been a beef between a juvenile who lived above the home and an adult man, Roy David Epling. Based on witness statement as well as local surveillance footage, Epling discharged at least 10 9mm rounds into the mentioned home.

Roy David Epling was arrested Friday March 3, 2023 for wanton endangerment involving a firearm.