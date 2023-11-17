BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 52-year-old Beckley man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime.

Eric I. Day, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court statements and documents, law enforcement officers responded to reports of an fight on South Huber Street in Beckley on August 21, 2021 where they found Day and his girlfriend. Officers found a pistol in the waistband of Day’s shorts.

Federal law prevents someone with a prior felony conviction from having a gun or ammunition in their possession. Day knew that he could not have a gun due to a previous felony conviction for first-degree robbery in Raleigh County Circuit Court on May 16, 2017.

Day’s sentencing is scheduled for March 1, 2024, and he faces up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Will Thompson, who praised the Beckley Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for their work on the investigation.