BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley man pleaded guilty after he was caught selling Methamphetamine to a confidential informant three different times.

On February 23, 2023, Kishaun Andre Jones, 23, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court information, on December 20, 2021, Jones sold a substance containing methamphetamine to a confidential informant near South Kanawha Street in Beckley. Jones admitted to the transaction and further admitted to selling methamphetamine to the confidential informant on two other occasions in Raleigh County.

On February 23, 2022, law enforcement officers searched Jones’ home in Beckley and found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin as well as three firearms and $6,445. Jones admitted that he was going to sell everything found.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit. United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.