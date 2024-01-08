BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man was sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl to an undercover informant.

According to court documents, on April 18, 2023, Zackery Dale Jenkins, 30, of Beckley sold fentanyl to an undercover informant. Jenkins admitted to selling the substance four separate times to the informant.

On June 1, 2023, law enforcement officers performed a search on Jenkin’s home and found more fentanyl, which Jenkins admitted to intending to distribute. Jenkins was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

