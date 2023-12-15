BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man was sentenced to prison for export fraud violations.

42-year-old Rana Zeeshan Tanveer, of Beckley, was sentenced to five years of federal probation, including six months of house arrest, and a $5,000 fine for committing an export fraud violation.

Tanveer admitted that he knew he had submitted false export valuations for two high-technology devices that he shipped to Pakistan.

According to court statements, Tanveer ordered two high-technology items on May 31, 2017 that cost over $4,000 combined. Both items were shipped to Tanveer in Beckley, where he got them on June 7, 2017. He further revealed that he had created a false invoice that purposefully claimed that the items’ value was under $200, as well as stating that he used the false invoice in July 2017 to ship both items to Pakistan with a freight forwarding service.

In addition to this, Tanveer also admitted that he purposefully used false invoices at least six other times that also intentionally falsely stated the price of the technology from the United States, that he then exported to Pakistan.

Federal law requires accurate Electronic Export Information (EEI) to be filed through the Automated Export System (AES) about certain items that are exported from the United States, and purposefully submitting misleading or false Electronic Export Information is a federal crime.

The export requirement is meant to strengthen the United States’ ability to stop the export of specific items to unauthorized locations or end users. Having accurate information in the Automated Export System helps the United States target, identify, and if needed, confiscate illegal or suspicious items or shipments before they are exported.

Mr. Tanveer’s criminal conduct was deliberate, intentional, and spanned many years. Every time Mr. Tanveer misrepresented the price of export items to Pakistan, he committed a separate crime. Today’s sentence should send a message to anyone engaging in international trade throughout West Virginia, and the United States, that there are consequences for such criminal conduct. United States Attorney Will Thompson

Today’s sentencing sends a clear signal that knowingly submitting false export information to evade U.S. export controls will not be tolerated. This case demonstrates how BIS works with our law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate export violations and protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests. Robert Dugan | OEE Washington Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge

Mr. Tanveer knew what he was doing was wrong, and today he faces the consequences of his actions. I want to commend the determined efforts of the agents and our partners at the Department of Commerce for their countless hours of work and analysis throughout this lengthy investigation. These types of successful joint cases continue to strengthen the national security of the U.S. by protecting its economic interests. Mike Shanahan | FBI Pittsburgh Acting Special Agent in Charge

The announcement was made by Thompson, who praised the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the United States Department of Commerce Office of Export Enforcement (OEE) for their work on the investigation.