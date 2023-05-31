BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Raleigh County was sentenced to prison for a federal drug crime after he originally entered a guilty plea in January 2023.

According to court documents, on November 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Beckley hotel room where Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was staying. As a result of the search, differing amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, $917 USD, and three guns were found. During further investigation, Cresce admitted that she reportedly worked with Tyrone Douglas Amar II, 46, of Beckley, in the possession and distribution of the drugs in question.

As officers were carrying out the rest of the search, they reportedly encountered Amar II in the hallway near Cresce’s hotel room. He was immediately taken into custody.

Amar II admitted to investigators that he had 59 grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of methamphetamine and more than $2,850 in his possession. Amar further admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs.

Cresce was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison on January 27, 2023.

Amar II was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.