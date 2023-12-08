BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man was sentenced to prison for participating in a federal drug crime.

27-year-old Angelo Johnson, of Beckley, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, followed by three years of probation, for aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to statements made in court, on July 13, 2022, Johnson sold an amount of methamphetamine to a confidential informant, and received help from another person, at a house on Ewart Avenue in Beckley. Johnson admitted to the transaction and to selling methamphetamine to the informant in Daniels on October 31, 2022.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Will Thompson, who also thanked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit for their work on the investigation.