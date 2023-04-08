BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Travis John Miller, 40, of Beckley admitted that on October 19, 2021, he sold 26.94 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover officer at his Beckley home. He then further admitted to selling different amounts of methamphetamine to an undercover officer on two separate occasions on October 20 and October 27, 2021.

On October 29, 2021, officers decided to do a search warrant at Miller’s home and found methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and a Hi-Point .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Miller was sentenced to to seven years and three months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release.