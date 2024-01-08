BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman was arrested for selling amounts of meth to an undercover informant.

Mariah Diane Keffer, 25, of Beckley was arrested after selling a total of 75 grams of meth to an undercover informant. According to court documents, on December 12, 2022, Keffer sold approximately 60 grams of meth from her home in Beckley. Keffer admitted to this transaction and detailed other transactions between December 22, 2022, and January 9, 2023, with the undercover informant totaling 75 grams of meth sold for $900.

On January 10, 2023, law enforcement officers performed a search of Keffer’s home and seized 71.5 grams of meth, 20,5 grams of fentanyl, various amounts of marijuana, oxycodone pills, alprazolam pills, suboxone, diazepam pills and psilocybin mushrooms. Keffer admitted that she intended to distribute the seized drugs in and around the Southern District of West Virginia.

Keffer is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.