BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman was sentenced to prison for selling 5 or more grams of methamphetamine.

Kamaria J. Mitchell, 33, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday, April 7, 2023 to four years and seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements, Mitchell admitted to selling more than 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant outside of her Beckley home on November 16, 2020.

DEA testing confirmed the methamphetamine weighed 27.9 grams and was 98 percent pure.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.