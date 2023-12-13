COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Early evening on December 13, 2023, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Farley Branch Road in Cool Ridge as a result of a standoff situation.

According to a press release, a man reportedly locked himself in a room with a propane tank and a lighter. He then began releasing propane gas from the cylinder and threatening to ignite it, in order to kill himself.

Friends, neighbors, and Raleigh County Deputies were able to get him out of his home and take him into custody. He was then placed under arrest and then transported to RCSO headquarters for processing and possible mental hygiene commitment procedures.

Later on during the process, Deputies discovered that he had used some of his clothing to hang himself in the holding cell, which prompted them to perform lifesaving procedures, and then called EMS. The man ended up dying, even after lifesaving attempts.

This matter is still being investigated. The man’s name will not be released at this time.