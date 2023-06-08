BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An inmate plead guilty to escaping from the Federal Prison Camp at Beckley Federal Correctional Institution.

According to court documents, Kevin Leon Davis, was serving a sentence for conspiracy to distribute five or more grams of meth. On November 13, 2022, Davis escaped from the Beckley FCI and was captured by the United States Marshals Service near the prison the following day.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29, 2023 where he will potentially face a maximum penalty of five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised relief and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the United States Marshals Service and the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, and the assistance provided by the West Virginia National Guard.