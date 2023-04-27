BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested in the East Park area of Beckley and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Due to the recent rise in gun violence in the East Park area, the Beckley Police Department has increased patrols in the area.

According to Deputy Chief of the Beckley Police Department, Dave Allard, after a traffic stop on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:43 P.M., Alfred “Les” Pittman was arrested after a K9 officer indicated there was a controlled substance in the car.

Pittman was removed from his car and according to Allard, the Beckley Detective on duty found Pittman had a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in his possession.

According to Allard, Pittman had been previously convicted of multiple violent felony offenses and is prohibited from having a firearm.

The substance that was found in the car was allegedly a small amount of marijuana. Pittman was arrested and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and simple possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan Bragg, Chief of Detectives for the Beckley Police Department said this is a direct result of the department’s commitment to curb the rise in gun crimes.

This arrest was a direct result of the commitment of Beckley Police Department detectives to curbing the recent rise in gun crime. We hope that this will help serve to illustrate that detectives will work, day and night to not only resolve current investigations, but to also prevent and deter future incidents. Morgan Bragg, Chief of Detectives

If you have any information in regards to the recent shooting investigations you are asked to contact the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau at (304) 256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.