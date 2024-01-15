BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud.

67-year-old Robert Martin, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to fraudulent receipt of property from a debtor.

According to court statements, Martin was the CEO of Citizens Conservation Corp (CCC), that he started in 1993 and ended around 2019. From around 1998 to around summer 2018, the main source of income for CCC to run the Courtesy Patrol roadside assistance service, was a multimillion-dollar contract with the State of West Virginia.

Citizens Conservation Corp filed for bankruptcy on April 3, 2019 after it became financially unstable due to loosing the state contract in 2018. Martin testified in a bankruptcy creditors meeting on May 2, 2019, saying that the company did not have any income which meant that he was not getting a salary, and that he wanted the company to be paid on some receivables owed to it.

Martin was told by the United States Trustee, which supervises the administration of bankruptcy cases in Southern West Virginia, that without approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court he could not take a salary as a controlling officer.

Over $41,000 was deposited into Citizens Conservation Corp’s from the West Virginia Treasury on May 8, 2019. Two days later, Martin had $50,000 transferred from that account to another account at a different bank. Out of that money, Martin paid himself $32,072.76 with six different checks.

Martin admitted that he did not get approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, even though it was a requirement, and later revealed that he did not get approval because he wanted to hide the payments from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Martin further admitted that $108,751.60 from the United States Department of Interior National Parks Service (NPS) was intentionally misspent by the CCC between September 10, 2018 and October 1, 2018.

On November 20, 2014, the CCC had a Cooperative Agreement with the NPS to recruit, hire, train and place young adults for internship positions at national parks throughout the country. $111,221.09 was included in the agreement that was meant to help hire and pay two interns for 13 months to work at the Olmsted Center for Landscape Preservation.

However, Martin revealed that no interns were hired with the money, and all except $2,469.49 was taken out for unallowable CCC operating expenses after the Courtesy Patrol contract ended. He also admitted that he knew the money was misused in this manner.

Martin’s sentencing is scheduled for May 3, 2024 and he faces up to five years in prison, three years of probation, and a $250,000 fine. He also owes $37,072.76 in restitution to the U.S. Trustee, and owes the U.S. Department of Interior National Parks Service up to $251,171.20.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Will Thompson, who complimented the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of Interior-Office of Inspector General (DOI-OIG) for their work on the investigation. The United States Trustee’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia referred the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.