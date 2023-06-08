BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty in a Raleigh County courtroom to distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on June 29, 2022, Raymond Matthew Ramos, 41, of Lewisburg sold meth to an undercover officer in Alderson. He then admitted to selling different amounts of meth to the undercover officer on July 6, 2022, in Beaver and on July 27, 2022, in Lewisburg.

On July 28, 2022, officers decided to do an extensive search of a home where Ramos was staying. Investigators took a quantity of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material, and over $1,000 in cash.

Ramos admitted that the methamphetamine was his and had intended to sell it. He then further admitted that he sold a half-pound of methamphetamine weekly between the third week of April 2022 and July 14, 2022.

Ramos is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.