BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon.

Dana Stewart, 30, pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon as an inmate at a federal prison on Friday, November 3, 2023. According to court documents, Stewart attacked another inmate on September 30, 2022, with a lock attached to a sock.

FCI Beckley Staff witnessed the attack and confiscated the weapon. Stewart admitted to having a prohibited item designed to be used as a weapon.

Stewart is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22, 2024, where she will face five years in prison, three years of parole and a $250,000 fine. A mugshot for Stewart is unavailable at this time.