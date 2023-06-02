BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Beckley had his prison sentence extended for possessing a weapon while in incarcerated.

Mathew Jackson, 27, an inmate at FCI Beckley, was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023 to one year and one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a weapon.

According to court documents, during a pat-down an FCI Beckley staff member found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” in Jackson’s underwear.

Jackson admitted to possessing the shank, and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.