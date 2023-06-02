BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Beckley, recently pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison.

According to court documents, on October 22, 2022, an FCI Beckley staff member decided to search Quordell Tarver, 24. The staff member found a “shank” in Tarver’s underwear. The shank was a piece of metal, about 5 inches long. It was sharpened to a point at one end and wrapped with a piece of shoelace on the other end.

Tarver is scheduled to be sentenced on September 22, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.