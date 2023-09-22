BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Beckley was sentenced to extra prison time after he was caught with a weapon while incarcerated.

24-year-old Quordell Tarver was sentenced to one year in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison.

According to documents and statements made in court, on October 22, 2022, a staff member at the Beckley FCI held a search of Tarver and found a handmade weapon, more commonly known as a “shank” in Tarver’s underwear. The shank was made of a piece of metal around 5 inches long with a sharpened point, and shoelace wrapped around the base to make a handle.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Will Thompson who praised the Federal Bureau of Prisons for their work during the investigation.