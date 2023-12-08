BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Beckley was sentenced to additional prison time for possessing a handmade weapon.

An inmate at FCI Beckley, 26-year-old Chase Higgins, was sentenced to one year in prison that will be added to the prison term that he is currently serving, followed by three years of probation, for possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison.

According to statements that were made in court, on February 21, 2023, Higgins told a staff member at Beckley FCI during a search that he had a handcrafted weapon, referred to as a “shank”, in his pants. The staff member then found the shank in Higgins’ pants leg that was a piece of plastic with a sharpened end. Higgins revealed that he had the shank in his possession, and further revealed that it was made and intended to be used as a weapon.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement, and thanked the Federal Bureau of Prisons for the work they did on the investigation.