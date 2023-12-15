BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two inmates were sentenced for possessing weapons at the Federal Correctional Institution Beckley.

27-year-old Lawrence Anderson, and 33-year-old Denardo Graham, were each sentenced to one year and one day in prison, followed by three years of probation, for possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison in separate incidents at FCI Beckley.

According to court documents, both Anderson and Graham revealed that they had been in possession of a handcrafted weapon, also referred to as a “shank” at FCI Beckley. Each of them were in possession of a “shank” at different times: Anderson on December 10, 2022, and Graham on February 12, 2023.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Will Thompson, and he complimented the Federal Bureau of Prisons for the work they did on the investigation.