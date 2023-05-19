BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, May 19, 2023, a lockdown was reported at Cranberry Prosperity Elementary.

Around 1:00 P.M., Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Domestic Violence situation at Cranberry Woods apartments. The suspect ran away from the area before Deputies arrived. He was believed to have two guns on himself.

Deputies began searching the area. Cranberry Prosperity Elementary was notified immediately of what was going on, given the proximity to the school. There were no threats to the school at the time.

At approximately 2:15 P.M., Raleigh County EOC received a third-party 911 call saying there were two males brandishing guns on the playground of Cranberry Prosperity Elementary.

The school was placed on lockdown due to the claims. Deputies and law enforcement officers from the WV State Police and Beckley Police Department began searching the area for the suspects, but none were found.

Further investigation made it clear the 911 call was the result of a miscommunication. A teacher who heard about the earlier situation texted a worker from a nearby daycare to warn them.

The worker from that daycare center called 911 because they were worried about the earlier situation, thinking that the suspects were with guns on the grounds of the playground at Cranberry Prosperity Elementary.

The children and staff of Cranberry Prosperity Elementary were never in immediate danger.