GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — Deputy M. D. Talley with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reported a traffic stop in the Glen Daniel area revealed a massive amount of drugs.

In the evening of Monday, June 26, 2023, Deputy Talley made a traffic stop in the Glen Daniel area and used his K9 unit, Ajax, which resulted in finding the presence of controlled substances. The search of the car found approximately 158 grams of fentanyl, approximately 80 grams of meth and $181,587 suspected to be from illegal drug transactions.

The driver and owner of the truck, Kevin Bailey II, 29 of Ravencliffe, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Sheriff J. C. Canaday with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that Bailey was taken to Southern Regional Jail where he is pending arraignment.