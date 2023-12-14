PINEY VIEW, WV (WVNS) — One person was charged after a stabbing in the Piney View area of Raleigh County on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched to a home on Rachel Lane for a report of a domestic-related stabbing. Once on scene, deputies found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds.

After an investigation was carried out, deputies arrested Morgan Kier, 18, of Piney View. Kier was charged with two counts of Unlawful Wounding.

He was taken before a Raleigh County Magistrate Judge where he was released on bond.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where they were treated with non-life threatening injuries.