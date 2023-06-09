BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A man from Beckley entered a guilty plea in a case regarding the distribution of drugs in southern West Virginia.

Angelo Johnson, 27 of Beckley, pleaded guilty for aiding and abetting the distribution of meth.

According to the US Department of Justice, Johnson slod a large amount of methamphetamine to a confidential informant, while aiding in another, at a Ewart Avenue residence in Beckley on July 13, 2022. He admitted to the mentioned transaction and further admitted to selling another amount to the informant in Daniels on October 31, 2022.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29, 2023. He faces the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.