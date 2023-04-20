BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man pled guilty recently to wire fraud and money laundering. He also admitted to issuing fake payments as an insurance claims adjuster and using the money to fund a powersports business that he owns.

According to court documents, Paul Richard Massey, 50, of Shady Spring was employed as a claims adjuster for Allstate Insurance Company from 2015 until June 2019. He routinely assigned claim files to investigate and look at after Allstate customers filed a claim under their insurance policy.

On December 26, 2018, Massey admitted to authorizing and issuing a $15,110.29 check on behalf of Allstate to a business called American Mitigation Services LLC, also known as AMS Cleaning. The check was made for mitigation work that was done by AMS Cleaning and was deposited into AMS Cleaning’s bank account.

Massey further admitted that he authorized and issued 68 fake claim payment checks totaling more than $850,000 on behalf of Allstate to AMS Cleaning from at least January 22, 2018 to June 19, 2019.

Massey used the fake claims payments deposited in AMS Cleaning’s bank account to fund Massey Powersports LLC, a Beckley business owned and operated by himself. Massey admitted that on December 27, 2018, he wired $105,403.20 in fake obtained funds from AMS Cleaning’s bank account to a North Carolina business.

On August 14, 2020, Massey created and submitted a fraud $1 million sales contract for AMS Cleaning in response to a federal grand jury subpoena.

On January 22, 2021, Massey falsely told a Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent that he had negotiated the sale of AMS Cleaning with an individual identified as “Jerry Wayne.”

Massey is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine. He also owes $862,871.29 in repayment.