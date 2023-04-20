BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man pled guilty to wire fraud, admitting to making a fake payment with an employer-issued credit card as part of a scheme to divert more than $65,000 in credit card charges to his personal bank account.

According to court documents, Timothy Gross, 39, of Beckley, was hired by Amerihost LLC in 2020 as a maintenance worker for Beckley Town Homes, which is a multi-unit apartment building in Beckley. Amerihost gave him a credit card to use only for business purposes.

On April 5, 2020, Gross used his Amerihost-issued credit card to submit a $1,712 payment to “J and Sons Electrical and Plumbing.” He also admitted that no work had been done to explain the payment, and also created a fake invoice made for eight circuit-breaker panel boxes.

Gross then further admitted that he opened an account for “J and Sons Electrical and Plumbing” on the Square payments platform to dodge payments from the Amerihost-issued credit card for his personal use, which he linked to his personal bank account.

From January 1, 2020, until April 15, 2020, on 38 separate occasions, Gross used the Amerihost-issued credit card to send more than $65,000 in unauthorized, fake payments to “J and Sons Electrical and Plumbing” for work that was never done. As part of his scheme, he created fake invoices from the company.

Gross sentencing is scheduled for August 4, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Gross owes more than $65,000 in restitution.