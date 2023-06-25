BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

According to court documents, officers decided to perform a search warrant at the home of Jamal Johnson, 32, of Beckley, on October 20, 2020. During the search, officers found approximately 832 grams of heroin, 178 grams of methamphetamine, and three guns.

Johnson later admitted to possessing and intending to sell the heroin and methamphetamine, and to having guns on him.

After his release, Johnson must also serve four years of supervised release.