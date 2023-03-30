BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl.

According to court documents Sean Hafesh, 34, of Daniels, Raleigh County, on October 6, 2021, Hafesh sold 3.7 grams of heroin to an undercover officer at a home in Daniels. Hafesh admitted to the transaction and then further admitted to selling more heroin to undercover officers on two separate occasions in October 2021.

On October 13, 2021, officers decided to do a search warrant at the Daniels home and found 355 grams of heroin, 24.5 grams of methamphetamine, a revolver, and a bolt-action rifle. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed that it was in fact heroin, which also contained fentanyl.

On October 21, 2021, an officer made a traffic stop of a car that Hafesh was driving, who admitted to having 36 grams of heroin and $1,460 on him and in his car.

On April 7, 2022, officers executed another search warrant at a home in Beaver, Raleigh County, where Hafesh was at. Officers found 56 grams of heroin, 33 grams of methamphetamine, 62 grams of crack, several firearms, and $1,042. The heroin was later discovered to contain fentanyl. Hafesh further admitted to officers on the day of that search that he had been selling a large amount of heroin during the previous several months.