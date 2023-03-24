BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on February 17, 2022, Treyvon Pankey, 22, of Bluefield sold 27 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover officer at a Beckley home. Pankey then admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling 44 grams of methamphetamine and an AR-15, .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle to an undercover officer at a Beckley home on March 8, 2022.

On June 8, 2022 police officers did a search warrant at a Beckley home where Pankey was staying. Officers found an amount of fentanyl, a digital scale, and a Glock model 41, .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Pankey admitted to officers that the gun was his and had been selling 3.5 grams of methamphetamine daily from January 22, 2022, until his arrest on June 8, 2022. He then further admitted that he sold 3.5 grams of crack daily for a period of time.

Pankey was sentenced to to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine.