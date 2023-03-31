BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for using and carrying a gun in relation to drug trafficking activity.

According to court documents, Zachary Ryan Allen, 29, of Beckley, on July 22, 2020, a police officer stopped a car driven by Allen on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. During the traffic stop, Allen admitted to the officer that he had heroin and a gun in his car.

The officer seized heroin and fentanyl, a set of digital scales, a small sum of money, and a Springfield Armory, model 911, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Allen further admitted that he did indeed intend to distribute the drugs and that the money was from drug dealing.

Allen was sentenced to five years in orison followed by five years of supervised released.