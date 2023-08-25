BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a shooting in downtown Beckley left two people injured on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ryan Bayne-Durgan, 39, in relation to the Thursday night shooting. He is charged with Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment, and Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Deputy Chief Allard with the Beckley Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Grant Street for a reported shooting. Throughout the investigation, it was learned that two men were in a fight which ended in both men allegedly shooting at each other.

A bystander that was not involved in the situation was shot while in a nearby home as a result of the shooting exchange. Two victims were transported to local hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Bayne-Durgan is a black male, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen in the Thomas Street area of Beckley.

Anyone who spots Ryan Bayne-Durgan or has any information regarding his location or the shooting incident is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department immediately.