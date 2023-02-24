BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Michigan man was sentenced to to prison for possession with intent to distribute in Beckley, WV.

James Meeks-Little, 29, of West Bloomfield, Michigan was sentenced Friday, February 24, 2023 to seven years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 24, 2021, Meeks-Little was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement officers in Beckley. Officers found 247.9 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl hidden behind the glove box along with a 9mm handgun.

Meeks-Little admitted to possessing the fentanyl mixture and further admitted that he intended to distribute it.