BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Kristopher “Rio” Thomas, 22, of Detroit, Michigan pleaded guilty for fentanyl distribution in Raleigh County.

According to the US Department of Justice, Thomas sold fentanyl to a confidential informant at a home in the Amigo area close to where he was staying in Raleigh County. Thomas admitted to selling additional fentanyl to an informant in the Daniels area.

The WV State Police Forensic Lab confirmed the existence of fentanyl in the substance.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on July, 28 and faces a 20 year prison sentence, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.