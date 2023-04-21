BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A homicide investigation is underway in Beckley after a late-night shooting on Scott Avenue.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, at approximately 11:21 P.M., officers from the Beckley Police Department were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 1000 Block of Scott Avenue.

Officers arrived on-scene where they found thirty-two fired cartridge casings and glass from a car in the roadway at the intersection of Scott Avenue and Eighth Street. All suspects and the car involved were gone once the officers arrived.

Officers were notified about four minutes later that a gunshot victim had come to a local hospital in their own car. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Malique Shaquille Medley of Beckley, who died from his injuries. The Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Unit were called to come out and investigate.

So far, police know that the victim, his wife and two children were traveling in a car along Scott Avenue in the area of Eighth Street, when an unknown suspect standing in the area shot multiple rounds into the passenger side of the vehicle where the victim was seated. Three black males were seen running down Scott Avenue and then onto Ninth Street toward Sheridan Avenue.

The Beckley Police Department is urging members of the public to provide any information they have related to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, where the P3 Tips app is available for download at www.crimestopperswv.com.

Cash rewards are possible for information leading to an arrest. No arrests have been made at this time and no other injuries were reported. More information will be released once it becomes available.