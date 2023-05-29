RALEIGH CO, WV (WVNS)– US Attorney Will Thompson teams up with organizations to provide high-tech gun violence training for law enforcement in southern West Virginia.

According to the US Department of Justice, the ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network mobile unit has partnered up with the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area to deploy new ballistic training for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office in Beckley and the WV State Police Academy on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The training is designed to help provide local law enforcement training for analyzing ballistic evidence from gun crimes and will aid ongoing support from the NIBIN to law enforcement in WV’s southern district.

The NIBIN’s network is the only one in the nation that can capture and compare ballistic evidence to aid in solving/preventing violent firearm crimes. It can link firearms from multiple crime scenes so that law enforcement can quickly disrupt shooting cycles.

Thompson, ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow, and Appalachia HIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown will hold a press conference with law enforcement officials in each location, and a tour/demonstration of NIBIN will be after each press conference.